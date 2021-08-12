Once heard an interview with real Coach Boone on the David Glenn show....

On the potential of this offense: “It could be really good. There’s some play makers outside and it’ll be interesting to see if there’s a running game that can take off. If we can have balance and run the ball that “car” is going to be shiny and we’ll see where that goes. The worst thing you can do as an offense guy like Coach Day and myself, is to just keep coming up with new plays and new plays but you don’t get good any thing where you lay your hat. I think we come out of this week and next week and we get a feel of this line, running backs and TE’s we can find where we’ll hang our hat.” – Coach Kevin Wilson.