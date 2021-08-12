Once heard an interview with real Coach Boone on the David Glenn show....
Said when Denzel showed up on his doorstep he carried a script that was a "true story". By the time the movie was released it was "based on a true story". Among the "embellishments" was the Gettysburg scene. IIRC they rook a bus to the cemetery at 5:00 in the afternoon. And in the state finals Rev didn't come off the bench to save the game. They beat Andrew Lewis 27-0 in the finals. Of course that would have been an anticlimactic ending to an otherwise entertaining movie.
