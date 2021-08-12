Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Once heard an interview with real Coach Boone on the David Glenn show....

By TOM IN HS Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaid when Denzel showed up on his doorstep he carried a script that was a "true story". By the time the movie was released it was "based on a true story". Among the "embellishments" was the Gettysburg scene. IIRC they rook a bus to the cemetery at 5:00 in the afternoon. And in the state finals Rev didn't come off the bench to save the game. They beat Andrew Lewis 27-0 in the finals. Of course that would have been an anticlimactic ending to an otherwise entertaining movie.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Glenn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Based On A True Story#Iirc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Napa, CAdukebasketballreport.com

A Coach K Interview From The Napa Weekend

We talked some the other day about how Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has worked with the V Foundation for decades now and the annual Napa valley fundraiser he does. While he was out there he did an interview with the Napa Valley Register’s G.S. Whitt. He hasn’t really done that...
College Sportssportswar.com

Great interview, Coach Skiera is a winner!

WLAX Coach Kristen Skiera was on Packer & Durham this morning... -- Old Line Hokie 08/12/2021 2:46PM. .thanks for the summary. i'm optimistic for the future of the program. ** -- squarerootofone 08/12/2021 9:26PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
NFLohiostatebuckeyes.com

🏈📸 Fall Camp Interviews – Coach Wilson and TEs

On the potential of this offense: “It could be really good. There’s some play makers outside and it’ll be interesting to see if there’s a running game that can take off. If we can have balance and run the ball that “car” is going to be shiny and we’ll see where that goes. The worst thing you can do as an offense guy like Coach Day and myself, is to just keep coming up with new plays and new plays but you don’t get good any thing where you lay your hat. I think we come out of this week and next week and we get a feel of this line, running backs and TE’s we can find where we’ll hang our hat.” – Coach Kevin Wilson.
NFLKentucky New Era

The Defense Came Out to Play Today | David Long Jr. Player Interview

Titans LB David Long Jr. speaks with reporters following Tennessee's 23-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on...
College Sportssportswar.com

I heard figures of 70% and 80% from players and coaches followed by

Admitting that they are probably exaggerating because that’s what it seems like. But keep in mind, unless it is 5 on 5 against the green team, one our players is on offense as part of the drill getting experience dealing with a UVA closeout or whatever defense they are practicing. Also, when they do practice offense it is against players well schooled in defense.
College Sportssportswar.com

ECU really got the short end of the stick.

A grim Oklahoma State take on potential ACC-BIG-PAC12 Alliance (link) -- Hokester 08/17/2021 6:46PM. Its hard to imagine a setup that includes Duke, Wake etc but leaves out OSU -- HboroughHokie 08/17/2021 7:33PM. Iowa State has sold over 48000 season tickets for this season -- Millpoint 08/17/2021 8:53PM. You must...
NFLYardbarker

David Culley hints at shunning analytics as Texans coach

Analytics have become very common in the NFL in recent years. Every team has access to data that suggests the most mathematically sound course of action on key decisions, such as when to go for it on fourth down and when to opt for a two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point.
NBAsportswar.com

Read your first post "Son put it on NBA TV"

Murphy in street clothes. But Perrantes starting for timberwolves, scores ** -- Hooandtrue 08/17/2021 7:37PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NBAsportswar.com

Anderson with 19 points today in Houston’s final summer league game.

Playing aggressive defense and being an energy guy. Unfortunately, he still can’t shoot. 1-7 on threes. The announcers were hyping him up. Hoping Houston gives him a chance. For a team in such a huge rebuild, he’d be worth taking a chance on and even if he doesn’t amount to much as a player, his attitude, energy and character would make him a great guy to help build the culture.
College Sportssportswar.com

It would be great if the seasons synched up

Regional rivalry games such as USC/ Clemson, Georgia/Georgia Tech, could -- wwhokie1 08/17/2021 4:51PM. Consider it seed money in regard to the lost revenue of a home game. ** -- IB4TECH 08/17/2021 5:57PM. I like the pairing with a bball package. A slightly alternate take... -- HokieAl 08/17/2021 4:11PM. You...
NFLsportswar.com

Just curious. What do people expect to hear in these types of shows?

I'm seen a number of posts talking about how encouraged they are by what was said by Bronco and the players. What exactly do you think our coaches and players are going to say in these preseason interviews? - "yeah, our preseason practices have been terrible, we really stink." It's...
Basketballsportswar.com

Terribly important point. CTB teaches unselfishness, help D, and summer

League games tend to be all about ME, ME, ME. It really takes a discerning scout to appreciate the things that Virginia players bring to a team. In the right situation, Kyle Guy could be a real asset. He can nail the three pointer even when he’s closely guarded, but he doesn’t take that shot because a teammate may be more open.
College Sportssportswar.com

To paraphrase Playboy in the late 1970's "UVA is decimated by the return

Of multiple DBs" Maybe the 2 transfers will help although one was not starting in the ACC and the other was playing FCS--even if at its premier program. I have no real expectation that Grant or Cross will be able to cover anybody in this extra season anymore than they could previously. Maybe at safety rather than CB Cross won't be such a liability but I'm not optimistic either. Hopefully a healthy Bratton will help. In short, the secondary scares the crap out of me.
College Sportssportswar.com

I watched the ACC network FB show about UVA. Not

Very revealing. CBM did volunteer that he would not trade Brennan for any other ACC QB. Maybe there was some coach speak there, but it was clear Bronco thinks very highly of Brennan's leadership and his skill as a QB. If he is right about Brennan we will have outstanding QB play, which is exactly what this team needs more than anything else. He was also very high on our defensive backfield and acknowledged the deficiencies last year. He said our DB depth is very good with some help from the transfers and unlike last year it should be enough to withstand a 'normal' injury level. He also was very high on our RB situation (he said it was best group of RB's in his tenure at UVA).
Baseballsportswar.com

Yeah. That was my question--is the 5 inning rule the same?

As a starter, the rule generally is that the starter must pitch 5 innings, -- TimoniumHoo 08/17/2021 7:53PM. Yeah. That was my question--is the 5 inning rule the same? -- Shenhoo 08/17/2021 7:57PM. What sucks is a 7 inning perfect game or no hitter is not counted in the --...

Comments / 0

Community Policy