All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I set out to write my cookbook, Super Natural Simple, I wanted the recipes to be approachable—something anyone could make for dinner that night. So I used a lot of pantry staples. I didn’t get too crazy with ingredients. I settled on a core flavor profile for the savory dishes and, within the baking realm, stuck to a shortlist of whole grain flours. I was hoping to ride the wave between aspirational and weeknight achievable. I never could have known that my life was about to get so chaotic that I'd need those recipes more than ever.