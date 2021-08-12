Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What’s the purpose and making players roll until they puke

By hokiehowl Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the purpose and making players roll until they puke?. Up downs and bear crawls and running all have a purpose. Rolling from the sideline to the #and back and over and over and over until you’re dizzy and puking has no purpose and we just had a player at Virginia union die a couple days ago at practice plus there was a heat advisory today. It pisses me off that some loser coach with a loser life takes his anger out on his players.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Over And Over And Over#Dizzy#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
NFLchatsports.com

It’s obvious now, the Bears pulled a fast one in the draft

Football is a complex game. But one thing is for sure: The quarterback is the most important man on the field. How goes your quarterback, so goes your team. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields lit up the Dolphins in his preseason debut Saturday afternoon. And he also — and appropriately — lit up Bears fans everywhere.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
Golfgolfmagic.com

WATCH: Golfer plays the most CREATIVE SHOT we have seen all year!

Some of you may remember Miguel Angel Jimenez once played one of the most remarkable shots in major history off a stone wall at the back of the 17th hole during the 2010 Open Championship at St Andrews. With no option other than to play the shot - otherwise take...
Motorsportssportswar.com

She's becoming NASCAR personified.

What I’ve seen makes her look immature. It seems like she’s struggling to -- Hoakie82 08/17/2021 3:25PM. I doubt she is playing with a full deck of cards, thus the conservatorship ** -- HortHokie 08/17/2021 4:09PM. I watched an episode of her and K. feds show for some reason, I...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

What percentage of Clemson players are

Vaccinated? This isn’t a post to say they should or shouldn’t. Ultimately it’s their decision to make. Just curious if anyone knew about where we stand as a team percentage. What is the amount teams need to avoid forfeits? 75? 80?. I have been unplugged this week and I’m sure...
NFLKentucky New Era

They Want to See What Guys Can Make Plays | Cameron Batson Player Interview

Titans WR Cameron Batson speaks with reporters following Tennessee's 23-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram:...
College Sportssportswar.com

ECU really got the short end of the stick.

A grim Oklahoma State take on potential ACC-BIG-PAC12 Alliance (link) -- Hokester 08/17/2021 6:46PM. Its hard to imagine a setup that includes Duke, Wake etc but leaves out OSU -- HboroughHokie 08/17/2021 7:33PM. Iowa State has sold over 48000 season tickets for this season -- Millpoint 08/17/2021 8:53PM. You must...
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

TOP 10 PLAYS: No. 10 Tyler Baker-Williams PBU vs. Liberty

We begin our look at NC State's Top 10 defensive plays from the 2020 season with No. 10... nickel Tyler Baker-Williams' pass breakup in the Liberty win. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available...
Basketballsportswar.com

He has no post-up game, plus (a) he was not good at punishing ...

.. a mismatch, and (b) even if he were, punishing a mismatch is not typically a big focus for us. So when NC State and Duke pressured our perimeter, we couldn't / didn't just throw it in to Jay and watch him work. And unlike Kaminksy, Jay never really developed a dribble drive, even face-up.
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Tommy Lloyd says recruiting at Arizona has been ‘a little bit hard’

When Tommy Lloyd accepted the Arizona Wildcats head coaching job, nobody knew exactly what he was getting himself into. Years have passed and UA is still waiting to hear what punishment it will receive from an NCAA investigation that accused the school of several Level I violations, which are considered the most severe and typically lead to a loss of scholarships, fines and/or a postseason ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy