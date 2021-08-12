What’s the purpose and making players roll until they puke
What’s the purpose and making players roll until they puke?. Up downs and bear crawls and running all have a purpose. Rolling from the sideline to the #and back and over and over and over until you’re dizzy and puking has no purpose and we just had a player at Virginia union die a couple days ago at practice plus there was a heat advisory today. It pisses me off that some loser coach with a loser life takes his anger out on his players.virginiatech.sportswar.com
