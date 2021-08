Last time I wrote about no or ultra-low alcohol beers I was convinced it was, by far, the best sector of drinks in what is now called the “nolo” category. Distillers have recently raised their game, with New London Light from Salcombe Gin and offerings from Cornish non-alcoholic spirit brand Pentire. But beer remains the most exciting and diverse area and it’s still the one I turn to most often when having a night off the booze, or avoiding it because I’m driving.