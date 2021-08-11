Cancel
Rushes: NYFF, "Cry Macho" Trailer, Film Workers Protest Working Conditions

By Notebook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. NYFF has announced its full main slate, which includes Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta, Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir Part II, Julia Ducournau's Titane, Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Memoria, and more. A long-gestating epistolary documentary that consists of a...

Moviesd1softballnews.com

Clint Eastwood: the photos of the new film Cry Macho | Cinema

EW today gives us the first photos of Cry Macho, the new film directed and starring Clint Eastwood. The film will be in US theaters – and streamed on HBO Max – starting October 22. Clint Eastwood plays the role of a former rodeo star who became a failed horse...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cry Macho’ Trailer: Clint Eastwood Gets Back on the Horse (and in Front of the Camera) at 91

With his latest film “Cry Macho,” Clint Eastwood treads where many men have tried, but failed, before. The neo-Western is based on a book by N. Richard Nash from 1975, and since then, a handful of Hollywood leading men have tried to tackle the role of a washed-up horse breeder on the road to redemption, from Roy Scheider and Burt Lancaster, to Pierce Brosnan and Arnold Schwarzenegger. At 91, director and star Clint Eastwood is finally taking the reins with his film set to release on September 17 in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max from Warner Bros. on September...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Are European Film Festivals Rushing to Rehabilitate Johnny Depp (and Can it Work)?

The backlash was immediate. Shortly after the San Sebastian film festival this week announced it would give the Donostia Award, its lifetime achievement honor, to disgraced actor Johnny Depp, the outrage machine kicked into gear. Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media joined the online chorus condemning the decision, saying it was “very surprised” that Spain’s most prestigious cinema event would choose to honor a man accused (by ex-wife Amber Heard) of emotional and physical abuse. Depp was forced to exit Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts franchise last year after he lost a libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which referred to...
Movies/Film

Cry Macho: Release Date, Cast and More

I don’t know how he does it, but every two to four years Clint Eastwood comes out of nowhere to write, direct, produce, and star in brand-new original movies that only your dad would ever be interested in. He’s like the living embodiment of those 17-year cicada cycles here in the States: you sort of forget about him when he’s not around, until suddenly you’re bombarded with ceaseless marketing for his latest movie for weeks at a time. There’s worse ways to make a living, I suppose, so more power to him. The next movie on his agenda, Cry Macho, looks like it’ll continue that vintage Eastwood trend. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Cry Macho’ Trailer: Clint Eastwood Returns To The Manly Western Genre In September

Whether it’s the Man With No Name, the Outlaw Josie Wales, or the spectral hero from “High Plains Drifter,” Clint Eastwood has played countless iconic roles in the Western genre. The revisionist take on the genre fell out of favor with studios and audiences in the ’80s after Dirty Harry Callahan proved a steadier source of revenue. Still, older cinephiles best know the actor as the archetypal lone cowboy hero.
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Clint Eastwood could makes Oscars history with ‘Cry Macho’: Watch the new trailer

At the Academy Awards this year, Sir Anthony Hopkins made Oscars history as the oldest Best Actor winner in the history of the ceremony. But if Clint Eastwood has any say, Hopkins’ stint in the record books could be pretty short-lived: Eastwood, at 91, directs and stars in the new film “Cry Macho,” a project that could have the Hollywood legend back at the Oscars as a performer for the first time since 2005’s “Million Dollar Baby.” Set for release in theaters and via HBO Max on September 17, the new film stars Eastwood as a washed-up rodeo cowboy who is...
MoviesIGN

Cry Macho - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for the upcoming uplifting and poignant drama from director and producer Clint Eastwood, Cry Macho. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
Moviescinelinx.com

First Trailer for Cry Macho Sure Looks Like an Eastwood Movie

Warner Bros. has launched the first trailer for Clint Eastwood’s latest film, and adaptation of Cry Macho, taking him back to his Western roots. With just a little bit over a month to go before it’s release, WB has offered up our first look at Cry Macho. Yep, it most definitely looks like a Clint Eastwood movie:
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho Trailer Sends The Western Star On An Emotional Journey Across The Border

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Although Clint Eastwood delivered Richard Jewell to the public in 2019 in a directorial capacity, we haven’t seen the Western star on screen since the year prior in The Mule. That changes next month with the releases of Cry Macho, a project that Eastwood has been connected to for literally decades. Eastwood’s latest role sees him playing a horse breeder who ventures across the border on a noble mission, and the first trailer for the Warner Bros feature has finally arrived.
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: NYFF Revivals, Pedro Costa Masterclass, "Love Is a Crime" Podcast

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. The New York Film Festival has announced an excellent selection for its Revivals section. The roster includes restorations of Mira Nair's Mississippi Masala, John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13, Sarah Maldoror's Sambizanga, Wendell B. Harris Jr.'s Chameleon Street, and Michael Powell's Bluebeard's Castle.
Movieswesb.com

GLENN DANZIG’s Vampire Spaghetti Western ‘Death Rider In The House Of Vampires’ To Receive Los Angeles Theatrical Premiere

Glenn Danzig‘s homage to Italian spaghetti westerns and classic vampire films, “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires”, will receive a Los Angeles theatrical premiere tonight (Wednesday, August 18) at the historic Regency Bruin Theater (948 Broxton Avenue) in Westwood at 7:30 p.m. A special question-and-answer session with Danzig and key cast will be conducted immediately following the conclusion of the film. As a bonus, each ticketed customer will receive a complimentary, limited-edition movie poster. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Limited seating available, Get tickets at this location.
MoviesMovieMaker

Clint Eastwood Cries Macho; an A.I. Duran Duran Video; Some Predictions

The trailer for Cry Macho, directed by and starring the great Clint Eastwood; Duran Duran is still making innovative videos four decades after their breakthroughs; a discussion of Jean-Claude Van Damme in The Last Mercenary. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Out Today: The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn,...
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned From the Trailer for “Cry Macho”

Even as an old man that’s looking as though he’s getting slower with every passing year, Clint Eastwood is still the kind of guy you’d say ‘Yes sir’ to when speaking to him. Plus, his description of being macho is more or less on the nose, since there’s nothing wrong with being macho, but it’s wise to realize that it needs to be balanced out by something else. The story of an old, not aging but old, rodeo star is one that a lot of people can likely appreciate when it comes to Eastwood, who’s been seen as one of the best western stars in the business, is kind of perfect in this instance since it affords Eastwood the chance to look and sound tough once again. Some might argue that he’s never stopped looking tough and they’d be partially right, but in the trailer, this man looks like someone that’s seen a few things in his life and has been beaten down and reshaped by the experiences he’s gone through until he’s as tough as an old leather belt. To be honest, that’s the way that a lot of people like to think about Eastwood.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Documentary Film INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR

Discovery+ has released these official poster and trailer for their new documentary feature INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR which is director Rachel Fleit’s deeply intimate and powerful feature of one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience, which follows the singular actress as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty, and the collective fear around disability and mortality. Complete with her trademark wit and humor, the documentary follows Blair as she reconciles a journey of monumental transition. INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR will open in select theaters on Friday, October 15 via Strand Releasing before launching on Discovery+ on October 21.
MoviesMUBI

"Taste of Cherry" in One Shot

One Shot is a series that seeks to find an essence of cinema history in one single image of a movie. Halfway through Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry (1997), having been refused twice in his efforts to find and pay someone to bury him after he commits suicide, the forlorn Mr. Baddi stops at a busy quarry and watches his shadow cast over the falling earth. It’s a moment where he is faced with the seeming simplicity of the task (something he emphasizes to each of his candidates: “you can’t throw 20 spades of earth in that hole?”), but also one that sheds light on his own denial. This is not just about being buried, but about being buried by someone, the difference between the two held in the difference between earth that falls from a truck and earth that’s thrown from a hand. The denial is sharpened by the way that Baddi can never quite convince anyone that what he asks of them is merely work, least of all himself, his language shifting between comparisons of the burial to construction and farming whilst at the same time describing those he asks as "like a brother” or “like a son." This tension between his desire and inability to reduce his burial to a pure transaction brings to light some of the other conflicts that Baddi is held by—his rejection of others even as he is drawn to them and his wish to be both forgotten and remembered. Watching over his own entombed shadow, these conflicts mount into an impossible fantasy of self-sufficiency, as if he could stand over his own grave and bury himself. That this is impossible brings into focus one of the points of the film: we need each other, perhaps never more so than in our attempts to escape that need. Baddi runs up against this in his need for someone to mark his end for him and, whether he admits it or not, for someone to mourn him. Yet mourning is for the living, a process of acknowledging—one of Kiarostami’s favorite themes—that life goes on. That film lends itself to showing this seems in part the message of the infamous final scene. After a minute of darkness, we break out of the narrative to show Kiarostami and his crew wrapping the film, the sun is shining, soldiers go about their daily drills, and Baddi is left buried in the narrative along with the questions of his motivations and his final decision.

