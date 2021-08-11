Music on the Vineyard, zoo lights, and a hammock that helps
The Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series brings big names to small venues and wraps up the summer season with a great lineup of performers at the Loft, a historic venue in the heart of Oak Bluffs. See Dalton & the Sheriffs, a country rock band that just launched 23 new songs (Aug. 17 and 31); Brand Nubian, an American hip-hop group (Aug. 18); Garrett “G. Love” Dutton with his signature blend of delta blues, hip-hop, funk, jazz, and rock ‘n’ roll (Aug. 24); and Sammy Rae and The Friends, a folk band with rhythm and horn sections, keyboards, and backup singers (Aug. 25). Don’t miss eclectic funk-rock jam band The New Motif (Aug. 26) and Livingston Taylor, a talented onstage presence who has fused folk, pop, gospel, and jazz into his 54-year music career (Aug. 27). Ticket prices vary. A new policy requires all concertgoers to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show time to enter the venue. www.mvconcertseries.com.www.bostonglobe.com
