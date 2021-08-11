Cancel
Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg’s Diamond Lyons made it all the way to Hollywood with Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

Click2Houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young Rosenberg actor is proof that you can make it as an actor in Hollywood without having to stop calling Texas home. His name is Diamond Lyons, one of the stars of the Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws,” where he shares the screen with Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes, and Mike Epps. Lyons plays Kelvin in the popular show that was just renewed for a second season.

