BGI RUO COVID-19 Delta Variant Detection Kit

A team from the Scripps Research Institute, Tulane University, and elsewhere describes SARS-CoV-2 movement in Louisiana during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. For their journal pre-proof article, researchers sequenced 235 SARS-CoV-2 isolates collected in Louisiana during the spring of 2020 and analyzed them alongside sequences for almost 1,300 isolates collected in other parts of the world early last year. Combined with flight data and other epidemiological clues, the sequences suggest travelers from other parts of the US brought SARS-CoV-2 to Louisiana in one main introduction event, where it circulated under the radar until March, despite an uptick in spread at Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans in February. "Our findings suggest that large-scale events in the beginning of 2020 may have contributed significantly to SARS-CoV-2 transmission early in the COVID-19 epidemic in the US, which is in contrast to epidemic waves later in the epidemic that were also fueled by inherently more transmissible lineages," the authors suggest. "Without widespread availability of vaccination and testing, large gatherings of people without strict control efforts will continue to amplify the COVID-19 pandemic."