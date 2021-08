The 2020 Denver Broncos had a disappointing season, to say the least. The Broncos finished the 2020 season with a 5-11 record. In addition, the Broncos dealt with injuries on both sides of the football. On the offensive side, Courtland Sutton, arguably their best receiver, went down in Week 2 with a torn ACL. Along with that, the Broncos lost Von Miller to a season-ending ankle injury and he didn’t play a single snap. Furthermore, the Broncos finished the 2020 season losing five out of their last six games. The biggest question still remains from last season – who will be the starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL season and the foreseeable future.