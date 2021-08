WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Tice Freedom Clock, which was unveiled during the pandemic in the lobby of the National Press Club, will make its first appearance outdoors for the public to see on Saturday, Aug. 14 at noon. The Freedom Clock, which shows a running tally of the time journalist Austin Tice has been held hostage in Syria, will be on the sidewalk at 529 14 th Street NW near the entrance of the National Press Building.