Brenham welcomed new residents this year as Floyd Tuttle and Meghan Rattan made their way to Washington County to coach the Brenham High School girls soccer team. Members of the community were introduced to Tuttle and Rattan during a Meet and Greet held by the Brenham Booster Club on Thursday night at the Holht Park All Sports Building. Tuttle will take charge as head coach of the varsity Cubettes, while Rattan will be the assistant coach as well as the junior varsity coach.