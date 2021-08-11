Cancel
Health Services

America’s oldest working nurse retires at 96

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than 70 years working as a nurse, Florence “SeeSee” Rigney has retired at age 96 from Tacoma General Hospital. Covid became a daily risk that was too large for her to take, but her love for nursing continues. She hopes to volunteer in the hospital again once it’s safe.Aug. 11, 2021.

