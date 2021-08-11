John N. Waddill III passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He was a mechanic for many years, who owned his own business. John worked on motors, radiators and transmissions. He was a special diesel mechanic in Atlanta, Ga. for many years and would also run heavy duty equipment in Atlanta, as well as Clarke County. John also worked as a head maintenance man at Jackson Wood & Fiber. He operated the cranes and the equipment at the chipper mill until he had a bad fall in 2004.