Jimmy Howard Foster

Jimmy “Jimbo” Howard Foster, 56, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. He was born in Clarke County, but was a native of Washington County. Jimbo loved going fishing and riding in the golf cart. He was a fan of both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the New Orleans Saints. Jimbo was a homebody, that acted somewhat like a neighborhood watch. And, he did a great job! “Jake,” his beagle dog, was his best friend. Jimbo also liked watching Westerns and Andy Griffith. He loved his family and they loved him.