Bobbie Reynolds Boyette

Bobbie Lynn Reynolds Boyette, age 64, was born Oct. 22, 1956, the daughter of Wilson Reynolds and Willie Reynolds. Bobbie passed away, Aug. 7, 2021. Bobbie was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother and NaNa. She was a devoted member of Reynolds Holiness Church. She loved the mountains, watching her birds, and tending to her flowers. A very hard worker, Bobbie provided for her daughter all of her daughter’s life. She loved ALL of her family and will be missed.