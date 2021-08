Many Paris Saint-Germain supporters are about to learn if patience really is a virtue. According to a Sky Sports report, international superstar and living legend Lionel Messi will not make his Paris Saint-Germain debut before Aug. 29 but is on track to take the pitch for that Sunday showdown at Stade de Reims. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner joined PSG last week and was introduced to the Parc des Princes faithful during this past Saturday's win over Strasbourg, but the 34-year-old has only trained with his new teammates three times as of Monday evening.