Dog owners looking for socialization have set their sights on May Park for nearly a decade, but some of its neighbors say the park would better be left in peace. Over the course of a two-day open house at the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center, Jackson residents used the venue to inspect plans for proposed upgrades to the Rec Center, Wilson boat ramp and several parks in town. By far the most controversial additions to May, Powderhorn and Miller parks are the dog off-leash zones.