GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The number of COVID-19 patients is beginning to increase in Westmoreland County. According to the CDC, the county joins Allegheny and a host of surrounding counties that moved from “substantial” to “high” COVID-19 transmission. The positivity rate for the county is roughly 6.7 percent, which means new infections are jumping into the double digits on a daily basis. Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said nearly 90 percent of those hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 have not received any vaccinations. More than 160,000 people in the county are fully vaccinated and 15,743 are partially vaccinated,...