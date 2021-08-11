Cancel
Energy Industry

Shell to pay $110 million to Nigerian community over 1970 oil spill

Washington Post
 6 days ago

Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian unit agreed to pay a community in the West African country more than $110 million to resolve a long-running dispute over an oil spill that happened more than 50 years ago. The Anglo-Dutch energy giant will pay the Ejama-Ebubu people $110.9 million in compensation to put an...

Mexico, INwibqam.com

U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producers consolidation accelerates

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Oil and gas producers in U.S. Gulf of Mexico have consolidated at a faster rate during the pandemic, new government data shows, as crashing prices squeezed out smaller drillers who had been seen as the industry’s future. The dominance of the top producers in the Gulf looms...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Financial World

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline

Aramco, the OPEC-kingpin Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant and the world’s most profitable company on an unaudited basis, had been brewing off an option to coffer up at least $17 billion in sales of a minority stake at its gas pipelines, much above a $12.4 billion the Saudi fossil-fuel megalith had raised from a recent oil pipeline accord, people familiar with the issue had unveiled on Monday on condition of anonymity given the scale of sensitivity of the subject-matter.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels. WTI marks second weekly reversal off critical support pivot at 65.72-66.57. New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil-Beginners Guide. Oil prices ended the week higher despite an early-week plunge of more than 4.1% with WTI poised...
Weld County, COReporterHerald.com

Noble, Justice Department agree to $1M fine in oil spill, response lawsuit

WELD COUNTY — The federal government and Noble Energy Inc. have agreed to a settlement in connection with the lawsuit filed Tuesday that will result in a $1 million fine and promises to remedy shortcomings in the oil company’s operation of oil tank batteries in floodplains in Weld County along with improved spill response performance.
Energy Industrysandiegouniontribune.com

Russian investigators probe big Black Sea oil spill

MOSCOW — Russia’s top criminal investigation agency on Thursday probed an oil spill off the country’s Black Sea coast that appeared hugely bigger than initially reported. The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk that belongs to the Caspian Pipeline...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Oil business fined $35M in N.D. spill

FARGO, N.D. -- An oil company that waited more than five months to investigate and report a 2014 pipeline spill in North Dakota that discharged more than 29 million gallons of drilling wastewater has agreed to pay more than $35 million in civil and criminal fines, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.
Williston, NDimperialvalleynews.com

Pipeline Company to Pay $35 Million in Criminal Fines and Civil Penalties for Largest-Ever Inland Spill of Produced Water from Oil Drilling

Williston, North Dakota - The Department of Justice today filed criminal charges under the Clean Water Act against Summit Midstream Partners LLC, a North Dakota pipeline company that discharged 29 million gallons of produced water from its pipeline near Williston, North Dakota, over the course of nearly five months in 2014-2015.
IndustryWashington Post

Big Oil’s Next Merger Mania Has an Eye on Its Demise

Is a barren year for oil industry deal activity finally coming to an end?. So far there’s been $86 billion of takeovers announced, pending or completed, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. If things continue at those rates through December, it will be one of the most lackluster years for energy deal-making in two decades.
California StateWashington Post

California Can No Longer Wing It With Power Grid

The world’s fifth-largest economy is winging it through the summer with the help of backyard generators, sweaty citizens and the kindness of neighbors. Wildfires aside, the main problem with California’s power grid concerns the peak. Unlike, say, the systemic breakdown that hit Texas in February, California’s summer troubles revolve around meeting that last several thousand megawatts of peak demand on a particularly hot evening.(2)As variable solar power drops away, California relies heavily on dispatchable generation — chiefly natural gas plants — and imports to meet the surge in demand on the grid. A combination of especially high demand and curtailed supply because of extreme weather strained its ability to meet that last summer, leading to brief blackouts, and raised fears of a repeat performance this summer.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

ConocoPhillips puts Williston Basin oil assets up for sale

ConocoPhillips is marketing its Williston Basin oil assets for a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company estimates it could fetch roughly $200 million for the assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.
Industryjwnenergy.com

BHP quits oil, piles into potash in overhaul for CEO

BHP Group unveiled the most sweeping change to its business since the world’s biggest miner was created two decades ago, as it plans an escape away from fossil fuels to shift toward what it calls “future facing” commodities and clears up some longstanding questions facing investors. BHP will sell its...
Mckenzie County, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

Oil Spill Reported in McKenzie County

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of an oil spill occurring Sunday, August 8, at the Gunslinger Federal 1-12-1H well, about 13 miles northwest of Keene, North Dakota. Slawson Exploration Company, Inc. reported that 260 barrels of crude oil and 390 barrels of produced water were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. The product was contained on-site and cleanup is underway.

