Halo Infinite’s Release Date Supposedly Teased Thanks to Rating
A new update from the Australian Classification Board has apparently confirmed that Halo: Infinite is coming out later this year. The developers and Xbox have insisted over and over that it is, but given how many delays have hit games so far this year, it’s probably smart to be wary. However, this new rating seems to at least be hinting that Microsoft and 343 Industries will be announcing a release date soon.gameranx.com
