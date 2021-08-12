Halo Infinite’s Release Date Supposedly Teased Thanks to Rating

Microsoft has partnered with Waze to provide a Halo Infinity-inspired theme for the driving app complete with Warthog and Ghost vehicles. “Starting today, drivers around the world can access a brand-new Waze experience that allows them to drive with vehicles and characters straight from the Halo universe,” Microsoft’s Gordon Donald announced. “Upon selecting the Halo theme, drivers can choose their side: the UNSC or the Banished. Those siding with humanity and the UNSC will have their in-app car replaced with the Warthog and will have their trip navigated by none other than the Master Chief himself, and even select him as their Waze profile ‘Mood’.”