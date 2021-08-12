Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite’s Release Date Supposedly Teased Thanks to Rating

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update from the Australian Classification Board has apparently confirmed that Halo: Infinite is coming out later this year. The developers and Xbox have insisted over and over that it is, but given how many delays have hit games so far this year, it’s probably smart to be wary. However, this new rating seems to at least be hinting that Microsoft and 343 Industries will be announcing a release date soon.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industries#The Classification Board#Forza Horizon 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesthurrott.com

Waze Now Offers a Halo Infinite Theme

Microsoft has partnered with Waze to provide a Halo Infinity-inspired theme for the driving app complete with Warthog and Ghost vehicles. “Starting today, drivers around the world can access a brand-new Waze experience that allows them to drive with vehicles and characters straight from the Halo universe,” Microsoft’s Gordon Donald announced. “Upon selecting the Halo theme, drivers can choose their side: the UNSC or the Banished. Those siding with humanity and the UNSC will have their in-app car replaced with the Warthog and will have their trip navigated by none other than the Master Chief himself, and even select him as their Waze profile ‘Mood’.”
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite beta: resolution and FPS on Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One

Halo Infinite’s first multiplayer technical test is now a reality. A selected group of players has been able to have a first contact with the ambitious title of 343 Industries; an approximation with a margin of change of what we will find at the end of the year in Xbox Series X|S, PC y Xbox One. From the channel The Bit Analyst We can see a video in which the performance of this demonstration is compared on each platform.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite Technical Preview – Gameplay on All Maps

Halo Infinite Technical Preview – Gameplay on All Maps. Taking a look at the Halo Infinite Beta, or Technical Preview weekend and all of the maps available during the event. This includes the three 4 v 4 bot maps Live Fire, Bazarr, and Recharge as well as the firing range. The footage is mostly captured on the Xbox Series X, but a few scenes in the firing range are from PC at 1080p vs the rest which is at 4K.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Players have some strange problems with Halo Infinite

The first Halo Infinite technical test flight is now over, but that hasn’t stopped players from talking about it all over Twitter. While you’d expect most of the chatter to focus on the shooting mechanics and how this compares to every previous Halo entry, there seem to be more players who are bothered about the little things like fruit, posters, and the size of the game’s doors.
Video GamesPolygon

Let Master Chief guide you home with Waze’s new Halo Infinite theme

Driving a car is OK, I guess, but it’s not a very “gamer” activity. Thankfully, Google’s navigation app Waze has a newly announced feature that will allow drivers to activate a Halo theme. Drivers can pick between either the Banished War Chief Escharum or my boy Master Chief, who will offer gruff navigation guidance and color commentary.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

List of Halo Infinite multiplayer maps

343 Industries' upcoming Halo Infinite is promising to provide an epic multiplayer suite, with new and returning gameplay modes and maps for players to explore. As such, we're tracking all the maps we know about right now, so that players can be sure about where they'll be spending time online in what could be one of the best Xbox games available. Here's the complete list of maps in Halo Infinite, as announced so far.
Video Gamesfemalefirst.co.uk

Halo Infinite rumoured to have Battle Royale mode

'Halo Infinite' rumours are circulating again - this time regarding a rumoured Battle Royale mode. 'Halo Infinite' is rumoured to have a Battle Royale mode. Dataminers have stumbled upon a piece of audio from an announcer who uses the words ‘Battle Royale’, which was shared to the video gaming forum site ResetEra.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

List of Halo Infinite vehicles

Halo games are always about the sandbox, filled with different things like vehicles to play around with. 343 Industries' upcoming title Halo Infinite is no exception, with a number of returning vehicles. We're keeping track of every vehicle we know of so far that players, across both the campaign and the accompanying list of maps in the free-to-play multiplayer suite.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Alan Wake 2 Speculated To Be In Development

Alan Wake is a pretty old video game at this point but continues to find a massive following. This was a thriller action-adventure game that went on to become a notable hit at launch. There was also a spin-off game released, but for fans who have been waiting on a sequel, things haven’t popped off quite yet. While the developers did plan a sequel, it never came to fruition.
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite preview is just the tip of a magnificent iceberg

It’s been more than a year since the internet dunked on Craig the Brute. After a widely publicized delay after a lackluster first showing, Microsoft’s 343 Industries let gamers get hands-on with Halo Infinite. This past weekend’s technical preview offered an abbreviated look at the long-awaited sequel’s multiplayer, as well as battle passes, challenges, and weapon drills to test out various guns.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Reveals Life-Size Halo Infinite Warthog

At the world premiere for 20th Century Studios' new film Free Guy, Xbox had a life-sized scale replica of a Warthog from Halo Infinite on display. The fully functional vehicle was created by motorsport company Hoonigan Industries, who worked closely with developer 343 Industries using hi-res images from the upcoming game. The vehicle features 43-inch tires, 20-inch wheels, 1000+ horsepower, and a twin turbo small block Ford V8 engine. It's an impressive take on the Halo staple, and fans of the franchise might want to check out Free Guy, as Xbox Wire has teased that the Warthog might make an appearance!
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Next Halo Infinite flight date is up in the air as 343 hopes it will be "properly focused on PvP"

The next Halo Infinite flight date hasn't been confirmed yet, but developer 343 is hoping to complete at least one more test before launch. Halo community director Brian Jarrard commemorated the end of the test with a Twitter thread laying out what comes next for 343 Studios. That includes the hope of running "at least" one more test flight "properly focused on PvP and other aspects of the MP experience," but it sounds like the studio isn't ready to confirm anything just yet. 343 also plans to share a more detailed recap of the technical preview and what it means for the full game's launch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy