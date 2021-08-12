Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Required For Made In America Festival

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUtFp_0bPE7fwa00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Made In America festival slated for Labor Day weekend will require masks, along with proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test, according to the festival’s FAQ page.

The concert, which is slated for September 4 and 5, will follow guidelines from the CDC and the City of Philadelphia. The negative COVID test must be obtained within 48 hours of the person attending the festival. All materials must be shown as means for entry into the festival.

The festival was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and tickets for this year’s show went on sale in late May. The concert, which was started by rapper JAY-Z, includes Justin Bieber as the headliner. Other performers include Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Philadelphia announced its new mask mandate Wednesday amid rising COVID numbers.

The concert began in 2012.

Comments / 3

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Made In America Festival#Covid#America#Vaccinations#Covid#Faq#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

Fully vaccinated couple tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA - Severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are still very rare, but some people who are fully vaccinated do end up testing positive for the virus. After a trip out west, Claudia Gallego and Rick Rein returned home feeling sick. They both got the Moderna vaccine in April. "It was...
Pennsylvania Statephillyvoice.com

How to replace your COVID-19 vaccination card if you live in Philly, elsewhere in Pennsylvania or New Jersey

With Philadelphia instituting a new mask mandate in an attempt to quell another coronavirus surge, you're also going to need to have your vaccination card handy more often. Starting at midnight Thursday, you'll be required to wear a mask while inside city businesses, regardless of your vaccination status. The mandate will not apply, however, to businesses that make customers prove they've been vaccinated before entering.
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

New changes to the mask mandate in Philly impacting families

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia officials announced some changes to its mask mandate to help parents of kids who are too young for the vaccine. The city’s health department reinstated an indoor mask mandate in Philadelphia Wednesday with an exception for places that required vaccinations. People spoke up and Friday the city amended its plans to make things a little less complicated for families with children who cannot yet get the vaccine.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Most Of The Philadelphia Region Turns Red On CDC COVID-19 Transmission Map

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most of the Philadelphia region has turned red on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s  COVID-19 transmission map, which means it’s at the highest level of community spread. Now, there’s growing concern over large events becoming super spreaders for the virus. Health officials are holding yet another press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. in regards to the city’s response to the pandemic. Meantime, there’s a growing concern that some outdoor events could become super spreaders due to the highly contagious Delta variant. With most of the Philadelphia area turning red on the COVID transmission map, some of the...
Posted by
CBS Philly

COVID In Philadelphia: Mayor Kenney Announces New Indoor Mask Mandate; Vaccine Or Double Mask Requirement For All City Employees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are implementing new requirements involving masks and vaccinations for businesses and city workers. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced a new mask mandate requiring masks to be worn while indoors at businesses and institutions unless the places have a vaccine requirement to enter. For example, Philadelphia restaurants requiring customers to have proof of vaccination will not be required to have a mask mandate. The mask mandate will also be required at unseated events of more than 1,000 people. The mandate goes into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday. Kenney also announced a vaccine or mask requirement for city employees. All...
Posted by
CBS Philly

Lil Baby, Justin Bieber Headline Made In America Festival This Labor Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and more will be in Philadelphia this Labor Day weekend for the 10th Made In American festival. Organizers announced the lineup for the Saturday and Sunday performances Monday. Saturday Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pi’erre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta, Destin Conrad Sunday Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Freddie Gibbs, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lloyd Banks, Foushee, Mariah the Scientist, Mozzy, Cazzu, Capella Grey, 26AR Times and stages for the performances will be announced closer to Labor Day weekend. Starting Monday, festival goers can buy single-day tickets here. The festival will benefit official charity partner ACLU of Pennsylvania, along with organizations like Black Votes Matter, ACCT Philly Animal Welfafe, and HeadCount. Part of the net proceeds from the concerts will support The REFORM Alliance. Organizers say since the festival started in 2021, the event has generated more than “$135 million in economic impact of the city.” Festival organizers recently announced COVID requirements for attendees; those who attend must have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test ahead of the event.
Celebrationsbrooklynvegan.com

Made in America reveals 2021 lineup by day, single day tix on sale now

The Jay-Z-curated Made in America returns for its 2021 edition on September 4 and 5 at Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, and the festival has now revealed its lineup by day. Saturday, September 4 is headlined by Lil Baby, and also features Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pi'erre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta, and Destin Conrad.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Montgomery County, PANBC Philadelphia

Montgomery Adopts New Mask Guidelines as COVID Cases Rise

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, updated its mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines on Monday as county officials get tougher on COVID-19 with rising case counts. Masking in all public spaces is now recommended, county leaders announced at a 10 a.m. press conference. Nearby, Bucks County officials last week implemented new mask-wearing rules...
Philadelphia, PAbillypenn.com

Philly area restaurants requiring vaccination: a running list

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. With Philadelphia enacting COVID restrictions that offer businesses a choice between having everyone mask on entry or checking vaccination status at the door, several food and drink establishments are adopting the latter.
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

If you were vaccinated in Philly, contact your vaccination site

If you got your vaccination at a pharmacy or health clinic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends contacting the pharmacy or clinic . Jim Garrow, communications director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, seconds that advice. “We understand that sometimes things happen and cards get lost or...

Comments / 3

Community Policy