Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Required For Made In America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Made In America festival slated for Labor Day weekend will require masks, along with proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test, according to the festival’s FAQ page.

The concert, which is slated for September 4 and 5, will follow guidelines from the CDC and the City of Philadelphia. The negative COVID test must be obtained within 48 hours of the person attending the festival. All materials must be shown as means for entry into the festival.

The festival was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and tickets for this year’s show went on sale in late May. The concert, which was started by rapper JAY-Z, includes Justin Bieber as the headliner. Other performers include Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Philadelphia announced its new mask mandate Wednesday amid rising COVID numbers.

The concert began in 2012.