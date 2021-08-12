Master Class: Wainwright redefines 'complete' game vs. Pirates with two hits, RBI and shutout on 88 pitches

The Red Sox have won four out of five. The Red Sox won their fourth game in five attempts on Sunday, clinching a sweep against the Orioles with a 6-2 victory. The Orioles scored a run in the first inning, but the Red Sox weren’t far behind – – with two runners on in the bottom of the frame, J.D. Martinez drove a pitch off the National Car Rental sign in left field to give the Red Sox a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish.