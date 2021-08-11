MJF vs. Chris Jericho Signed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

The big rumor surrounding AEW for the past few weeks has been the supposedly incoming arrival of both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. All signs indicate Punk will be the first to appear, given the various hints that have been dropped on AEW Dynamite over the past few weeks and the upcoming Aug. 20 episode of AEW Rampage taking place at Chicago's United Center. Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega have all stopped short of commenting on whether or not Punk is actually coming to the company. Chris Jericho did the same while speaking with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes this past week, though he did talk a bit about how big of an impact Punk would potentially have on the growing company.