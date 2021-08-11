MJF vs. Chris Jericho Signed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho defeated Wardlow in the final "Labors of Jericho" challenge set by MJF in order for Jericho to earn a match against him. With Jericho's victory on Dynamite, he will now face MJF one-on-one on next Wednesday's show (August 18th). Also, as per MJF's stipulation, Jericho can't use his "Judas" theme song for his entrance and cannot use the "Judas Effect" finisher or else he will be disqualified.
