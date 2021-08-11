Woodlawn Takes No Action On Masks For School Year

On August 9, 2021, the Effingham Unit #40 School Board approved the Plan for Safe Return to In Person Instruction and Continuity of Services. This plan must be flexible moving forward. Therefore, the District may add or modify mitigation measures to classrooms, school buildings, or the entire District as needed during the 2021-22 school year. The District will monitor any additional information forthcoming from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), Illinois Department of Health (IDPH), and Effingham County Health Department (ECHD). District officials will continue to collaborate and consult with Effingham County Health Department officials on various logistics and decision-making. In the plan there are many details that school districts across Illinois will need to follow and enforce in the 2021-22 school year. While there may be disagreement in some aspects of these details, it is our hope that we can work together to continue to provide in-person learning to all of our students. It is certainly understood that some do not agree with all aspects of the plan or the statewide mandate for masking. However, we ask that you please allow the school district staff to operate our schools within the parameters of the plan so we can provide a conducive learning environment for students. To be permitted into Unit #40 buildings, everyone must wear a mask.