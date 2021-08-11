CCSB Approves Mask Mandate For K-6 Students
RISON – Kindergarten through 6th grade students in the Cleveland County School District will be required to wear masks to start the new school year this Monday. The Cleveland County School Board unanimously approved Superintendent Craig Dupuy’s recommendation to require the face coverings during its regular monthly meeting Monday night. Students in grades 7 through 12 will not be required to wear masks but Dupuy said masks will be “highly encouraged.”www.clevelandcountyherald.com
