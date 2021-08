Everywhere you look, it seems, people are talking about “learning loss,” or how much students haven’t learned during the tumult of the past two years. But for all the conversations in the news and on social media, one place we’re not seeing it as much is in schools themselves. At the Institute for Teaching and Leading, a professional learning organization that I co-founded, many of our partner districts are focused less on deficits and more on active learning, which we call the asset-based mindset.