Yuba County, CA

‘Glen Fire’ in Yuba County foothills leads to evacuations

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office began evacuating residents in the Brownsville and Frenchtown area of the Yuba County foothills Wednesday afternoon due to a fast-moving grass fire.

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit public information officer Mary Eldridge said the fire was 100 acres and 0 percent contained as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The fire started just before 3:30 p.m. on Willow Glen Road in Brownsville. The fire was referred to as the “Glen Fire.”

The areas under evacuation order were described as forested with dispersed homes and buildings, according to the Zone Haven evacuation alert system. The fire was moving north, northeast from Willow Glen Road from south of Brownsville. Williams said as of 5 p.m., the fire had not reached the town of Brownsville.

The area of Willow Glen Road, Meadow Lane, Pineridge Drive, Ponderosa Way, New York House Road, Forsythe Road, Frenchtown Road, Finch Way and La Porte Road were under an evacuation order Wednesday evening. Thousand Trails Campground was also being evacuated. The sheriff’s office advised evacuees to take La Porte Road toward Bangor and to avoid Willow Glen Road.

A temporary evacuation center was being set up at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Large animal evacuations can be taken to the Yuba County Sheriff Posse Arena at 5419 Marysville Rd., Browns Valley, according to YCSO.

For more information, visit community.zonehaven.com.

