© Reuters. Bitcoin Bounces Back to $45k, ETH and Altcoins Joins the Surge. Bitcoin bounces back to $45k. Ethereum trades above the bullish price of $3k. Bitcoin has once again caught the attention of the world as it rebounds to the bullish price of $45k. This bullish performance of Bitcoin gained a growth rate of +18.3% in the past 14 days. As a result, analysts in the crypto world can’t stop forecasting Bitcoin to smash the skyrocketing price of $50k or higher in no time.