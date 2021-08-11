Cancel
Huntertown, IN

Huntertown Town Council, Utility Service Board create 'swag bags' for new residents

By CONTRIBUTED
infortwayne.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Huntertown Town Council and Huntertown Utility Service Board will soon begin welcoming new residents with a swag bag of useful items to acquaint them with services and products available to them locally. Local businesses are welcome to drop off small advertisement items, coupons, menus, etc. that will be added to the bags at the Huntertown Town Hall/Utilities Office. Initially, 100 bags will be prepared. The Town of Huntertown wishes to thank Water Out for their generous contribution to the bags. Water Out is a locally owned business offering both commercial and residential services which range from emergency restorations from smoke, water and fire damages to routine carpet and duct cleaning.

Huntertown, IN
