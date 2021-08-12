EKC Grid back in business

The Eastern Kentucky Conference Grid-O-Rama is set for Friday and Saturday at three sites.

The festivities begin Friday at 6 p.m. at Rowan County, with Nicholas County meeting Fleming County. The Vikings host Bath County at about 8 p.m.

Also Friday, Fairview will host new EKC member Lawrence County at 7 p.m.

On Saturday night at 7, Russell entertains non-league member West Jessamine.

Per commissioner Gary Kidwell, East Carter and West Carter will not participate as they continue the path back from a district-wide COVID-19 school and sports shutdown. Boyd County and Lewis County were also set to meet, but that was tabled because the two sets of Lions are scheduled to play on Sept. 3 in Vanceburg.