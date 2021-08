Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio has always had his eye on the prize, and it turns out, there’s a secret strategy behind his astonishing double-digit winning streak. Throughout the past several weeks, the computer science PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut has riled up some Jeopardy! fans for answering every clue with "what is," even when the answer involves people. Although the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has been hesitant to discuss the reason behind what some have dubbed his "annoying habit," Matt recently opened up to the Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science, where he attends and teaches, about his choice of words.