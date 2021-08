Washington Football team makes a bold move toward their fanbase, banning headdresses and face paint ahead of the 2021-2022 season. As The DMV knows all too well, The Washington Football Team has been dealing with every type of misfortune and headache you can think of over the course of the past few years. They finally changed their names recently after outrage over cultural appropriation and the name they came up with might not have been much better. The team vows to change the name again whenever they find something that suits them. Then, the sexual harassment scandal within the organization shocked the entire sports world.