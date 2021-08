A not insignificant number of Americans remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. For the most part, these individuals are not getting their shots by choice rather than because of a lack of access to the vaccines. And while the vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-resistant are well within their rights to refuse inoculation against the virus, distributors who (or seek to) employ them will generally be within their rights to terminate or refuse to hire them (or return them to the workplace) because of their decision.