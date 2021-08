Short squeeze investing is fun. It keeps you on the edge of your seat. Is a play going to pop today, or later in the week? Is it going to pop at all? These questions make things more exciting, and they lead to a great payoff when they work out. But don’t misunderstand; long-term, studied investing is the most dominant and the most successful of investing methods. And there’s likely no other investor more successful at traditional investing than Warren Buffett. Naturally, when Buffett speaks, the masses listen, whether it be with words or with his portfolio. Today, investors are taking a peek into Buffett stocks to buy.