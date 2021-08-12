Cancel
Inglewood, CA

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood mayor will hear from residents at the polls

By 2urbangirls
2urbangirls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are correct about people not being able to hear these [city council] meetings. This is just another diversion tactic by the Mayor to keep people out of whats going on. The mayor spent thousands of dollars on T.Vs and equipment for council meetings. He has a whole social media team he pays and a media room because he wanted the best. Now at every meeting there are technical problems? Please.

Comments / 0

