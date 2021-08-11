Cancel
NBA

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Have Had "Exploratory Discussions" About Isaiah Thomas Reunion

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Thomas is a former Boston Celtics player that was beloved by many fans. "The King Of The Fourth" was admired for his volume scoring during clutch moments in the fourth quarter. Thomas became a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics, and averaged 28.9 PPG during the 2016-17 season. While he is no longer playing at that level, it is quite possible that he can still be a solid offensive contributor at the NBA level as a bench player.

