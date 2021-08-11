Cancel
Pets

10 Facts About the Formidable (and Lovable) Cane Corso

By Jan Reisen
akc.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis ancient breed is known for its protectiveness and imposing appearance. But the Cane Corso has other traits that may surprise those unfamiliar with the breed. Taken altogether, they can make for a perfect companion for the right owner. 1. The breed’s name comes from the Latin for “bodyguard dog”...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Training#Romans#Italian
PetsFlorida Weekly

Intrigued by dogs? Here’s some canine trivia

We love learning about dogs. Scientifically speaking, they’re fascinating, from their incredible variation in size and appearance to their intelligence and wide-ranging working ability. If you’re reading this, it’s likely you are intrigued by dogs, too. You may know quite a bit about them, but we’ve rounded up some doggy details that might be new to you. Heck, a couple of them were new to us! If nothing else, they’ll make you smile.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

15 Best Dogs for Seniors

Affectionate, loyal, nurturing: There are lots of reasons why dogs make great companions for seniors. Not only do dogs provide comfort and friendship, but they also help keep seniors healthy and encourage sociability. In fact, a 2019 study found that people who owned dogs were more likely to maintain better heart health and be more active, than those without pets. “Dogs give seniors a reason to get up and move—and walking a dog keeps them fit,” explains Anita Kinscher-Juran, DVM, a veterinarian at VCA Midpark Animal Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Another plus: When you get out of the house for that walk, you have more chances to be social, too, from greeting neighbors on the street to impromptu conversations with fellow dog owners.
Petsakc.org

Puppy’s First Vet Visit: How to Reduce Vet Anxiety

Although many dogs find visiting the vet scary, going to the vet doesn’t have to be a negative experience! If you have a new puppy, one of the first things that you do together is go to the vet. Helping your puppy to develop a positive experience at the vet is important for their development and behavior later in life.
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Surprising Facts About Piranhas

After sharks, piranhas are one of the world’s most misunderstood fish. They're found in freshwater rivers, ponds, and streams throughout northern South America, and they have a reputation for ferocity—even malice. In Hollywood, they’re often depicted as ravenous pack-hunters who won’t hesitate to eat their way through Bond villains and beach-going teenagers. But in reality, the fish usually try to avoid humans out in the wild. Here are 10 piranha facts that may surprise you.
Petspetguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds Commonly Found in Shelters

Looking to adopt a pooch? Check if your favorite dog breed can be easily found in shelters and rescues. One of the most common misconceptions about adopting a dog is that only mixed breed dogs and mutts end up in shelters. People who are set on a particular dog breed think that they have to go to a breeder if they want to get a furry companion, but they’re unaware that their dream pet might be waiting for them in their local shelter.
Animalsmicrosoftnewskids.com

20 Small Dog Breeds That Don't Bark

While some dogs' bark are worse than their bite, a noisy canine can still create an annoying disturbance. The American Kennel Club's (AKC) chief veterinary officer Dr. Jerry Klein explains some dog breeds are quieter by nature, while others are naturally a little louder. "Barking is a dog's way of...
Petstellicovillageconnection.com

Tucker, Goose lovable dogs

Tucker and Goose are the featured pets of the week at Monroe County Animal Shelter. Tucker is a 43-pound, 2-year-old male coonhound. Tucker is affectionate, loves toys and is very friendly. He is great on a leash but does not appear to be housebroken. He has the youthful energy of a puppy so he will enjoy some active playtime that will challenge him mentally as well as physically. A large play yard or great dog park for exercise would be perfect for him. Tucker arrived with a few wounds on his nose and neck, but he is on the mend.
Pets247tempo.com

The 27 Best Dogs for Kids

Dogs are often referred to as man’s best friend. When it comes to kids, we can probably add “teacher” to that phrase. Dogs can teach children responsibility, kindness, and teamwork — all while being a wonderful playing companion. But, just like humans, dogs are very different from one another, and...
Petsakc.org

Junior Stories Summer 2021

Thank you to Abby, and Darin for sharing their experiences. Have your own story? Submit it to juniors@akc.org. My name is Abbey Engler from New Palestine, IN and I am 11 years old. My adventure into dog sports began when I was 9 years old and I received an early Christmas gift; a small rescued puppy born under a dumpster in Tennessee. My dog is mix of a Catahoula and German Shorthair and her name is Gracie Lou.
Petsakc.org

Setting Puppies up for Success: Beginning Crate Training

This is the third in a series on early socialization and training that breeders can do with young puppies to help them adapt to life in their future new homes. New puppy owners often do not see the benefits of crate training beyond short-term use as a tool to aid in housetraining, something to be done away with once that has been accomplished.
Animalsnetworksasia.net

Cat Pictures Amusing

Often also pet cats get to a point in life where they examine what’s become of them. It’s a cat mid-life situation … The good news is they do not have expenses or worry about where their following meal will certainly come from. Winning the 2015 feline tango competitors, this cat is light on its feet and ready to impress with its newly found dance actions.
AnimalsTimes Union

Picture perfect pup: 5 easy dog photography tips

(BPT) - Loyal, loving, quirky and kind — a dog brings so much joy to life. It comes as no surprise that pet parents take ample pictures of furry family members. Dogs are a favorite subject matter for amateur and professional photographers, and countless framed photographs and slews of social media images prove it.
Petsquadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Knowing the Raw Facts about Pets

Dogs and cats didn’t evolve to eat cooked foods, let alone highly processed ones. You are pushing a cart through the supermarket, past the endless rows and aisles of food options. The great privilege of living in a first world economy comes with a downside, though: how do you decide what to eat? More importantly, what is healthy for you to eat? The endless barrage of new diet trends and fads is overwhelming. The endcaps of your local supermarket constantly being swapped out to follow the latest food trends are a constant reminder that you need to eat healthier – but can they be trusted?
AnimalsConnecticut Post

Picture perfect pup: 5 easy dog photography tips

(BPT) - Loyal, loving, quirky and kind — a dog brings so much joy to life. It comes as no surprise that pet parents take ample pictures of furry family members. Dogs are a favorite subject matter for amateur and professional photographers, and countless framed photographs and slews of social media images prove it.
Animalsseattlepi.com

Picture perfect pup: 5 easy dog photography tips

(BPT) - Loyal, loving, quirky and kind — a dog brings so much joy to life. It comes as no surprise that pet parents take ample pictures of furry family members. Dogs are a favorite subject matter for amateur and professional photographers, and countless framed photographs and slews of social media images prove it.

