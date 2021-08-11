Schmohe Competes at Illinois Senior Championship Meet

Ethan Schmohe represented the Sullivan Blue Dolphins at the Illinois Senior Championship meet August 30 and 31 in Westmont, Illinois at the new FMC Natatorium. Like many athletes Schmohe has had a rough year in his competitive sport. Between pool shutdowns, meets being canceled it has been a true challenge to stay in shape and at the competitive level it takes to qualify for the Illinois Championship meet. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.