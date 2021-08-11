Sullivan Blue Dolphins Swimmers Qualify For Regionals
Sullivan Blue Dolphins Swimmers Qualify For Regionals. Sullivan Blue Dolphins had 14 swimmers qualify for Regionals this summer. Unfortunately, they were not able to compete but their qualification deserves the accolades. Ethan Schmohe qualified in 4 events and participated in the Senior State Championship. Front row: Emerson Risley, Johnathan Iacobazzi, Logan Booker, Cadence Schmohe, Emily Crosier, Lian Donovan. Back row: Ethan Schmohe, Miles Keseten, Madalyn Booker, Matthew Wesselman, Mackenzie Erixon, Isaac Chambers, Mason Booker.newsprogress.com
Comments / 0