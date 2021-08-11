Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan, IL

Sullivan Blue Dolphins Swimmers Qualify For Regionals

By in Sports permalink
News Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSullivan Blue Dolphins Swimmers Qualify For Regionals. Sullivan Blue Dolphins had 14 swimmers qualify for Regionals this summer. Unfortunately, they were not able to compete but their qualification deserves the accolades. Ethan Schmohe qualified in 4 events and participated in the Senior State Championship. Front row: Emerson Risley, Johnathan Iacobazzi, Logan Booker, Cadence Schmohe, Emily Crosier, Lian Donovan. Back row: Ethan Schmohe, Miles Keseten, Madalyn Booker, Matthew Wesselman, Mackenzie Erixon, Isaac Chambers, Mason Booker.

newsprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sullivan, IL
Sullivan, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Mason, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy