Janet Marie Lukenbill Baker

Janet Baker entered Heaven's gates early morning on August 8th, 2021. She is survived by her husband, three brothers and children. Janet was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was raised with her four brothers Kenny, Bobby, David and Michael by her mother/best friend, Mary Lukenbill of Vidor, Texas. She married Raymond Baker on June 10th, 1976 and raised their four children together on the south side of Vidor. They vacationed on Lake Amanda in Colmesneil, Texas for many years until eventually making it their permanent home.