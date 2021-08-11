Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vidor, TX

Janet Marie Lukenbill Baker

thevidorian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Baker entered Heaven's gates early morning on August 8th, 2021. She is survived by her husband, three brothers and children. Janet was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was raised with her four brothers Kenny, Bobby, David and Michael by her mother/best friend, Mary Lukenbill of Vidor, Texas. She married Raymond Baker on June 10th, 1976 and raised their four children together on the south side of Vidor. They vacationed on Lake Amanda in Colmesneil, Texas for many years until eventually making it their permanent home.

www.thevidorian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lumberton, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
City
Vidor, TX
City
Channelview, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Baker
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Andrew Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy