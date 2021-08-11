Ashlee Diann Guidry-Bean, 35, of Vidor, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Vidor where she was a member of Turning Point Church. She loved crafting, making jewelry, drawing, and shopping. Ashlee was always the life of the party with her beautiful smile and laughter. Growing up she was an excellent athlete who excelled in all sports. Ashlee's visitation will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Her funeral service will be Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Turning Point Church in Vidor at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. She is survived by her husband of 2 years, Johnathan Bean of Vidor, TX, sons Jackson W. Guidry, Bryson D. Guidry, Easton M. Guidry, and mother Karyn Lewis all of Vidor, TX, sisters Samantha Lucas and her husband Jacob Lucas of Kyle, TX and Haley Lewis Marley and her husband Cody Marley of Vidor, TX, grandparents Linda Burnett, Douglas and his wife Cherry Kerr all of Vidor, TX, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons Dalton G. Church and Hayden M. Church, father Russell Dean Lewis, grandparents Lawayne Lewis and Arlene Barnett.