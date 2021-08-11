Cancel
‘Annie Live!’ Casts Tituss Burgess as Rooster for NBC Production

 7 days ago

‘Annie Live!’ Casts Tituss Burgess as Rooster for NBC Production. The 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star joins Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger, and more for the TV event.

Nicole Scherzinger
Taraji P. Henson
Tituss Burgess
