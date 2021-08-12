Cancel
Georgia football podcast: Preseason coaches’ poll provides hint about UGA’s Playoff chances

By Brandon Adams,
dawgnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,502 (Aug. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where the Bulldogs landed in the preseason coaches’ poll and what that ranking means for UGA’s Playoff hopes.

