How Much Does an HVAC Unit Replacement Cost?

By Katie Flannery
 7 days ago
Your home’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) unit keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and it’s always circulating fresh air to eliminate allergens and dust. If your HVAC unit isn’t performing as efficiently as it once did, it may be time for a replacement. According to HomeAdvisor, full HVAC unit replacement costs range from $5,000 to $10,000, with the national average at $7,000. This comes out to about $25 to $60 per square foot. Prices depend on the size and brand of the HVAC system, the size of the house, ductwork length, and the new unit’s efficiency rating. For new installations, expect to pay from $1,500 to $12,500. HVAC installation prices typically include labor costs of between $500 and $2,500. The total cost relies on the type and condition of the current system. It typically costs more to retrofit forced or central-air heating than to replace an existing unit.

