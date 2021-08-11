Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How Much Does a Water Softener System Cost to Install?

By Brie Greenhalgh
Posted by 
BobVila
BobVila
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You don’t often consider anything about the water in your house other than if it’s running and it’s the correct temperature. What you might not know is that most household water is considered hard water, which means it’s full of minerals that leave behind scummy residue and mineral deposits. Over time, these mineral deposits can clog pipes and reduce the water flow. You may also notice you feel quite dry after getting out of the shower due to the hard water minerals building up on your skin and hair.

www.bobvila.com

Comments / 0

BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Filters#Soft Water#Bottled Water#Salt Water#Rv#Homeadvisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Food & DrinksTree Hugger

Bottled Water Is 3,500 Times More Harmful Than Tap Water

The human body is up to 60% water. These days, however, consumers have to ask themselves a very important question: What kind of water do I want my body to be made of? Although there are myriad choices—sparkling water, flavored water, and even vitamin-infused water—the two most common choices are plain-old tap water and regular bottled water. Consumers tend to believe the former is better for the environment, the latter is better for one’s health but a new study puts those assumptions to the test.﻿﻿
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does Air Duct Cleaning Cost?

If you’re concerned about the air quality inside your home, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says that most of the dust and dirt inside of air ducts adheres to the sides of the ducts and don’t necessarily enter the home where you can breathe it. The EPA recommends that duct cleaning is needed when there is visible mold growth within the air ducts or on other sections of the heating and cooling system. Some other important reasons for air duct cleaning are if the ducts show evidence of an insect or rodent infestation; if the ducts are visibly clogged with dust, dirt, and debris; or if dust and particulates are being released into the living space where they can be inhaled. According to HomeAdvisor, air duct cleaning costs range from $269 to $486, with the national average at $373. It’s recommended that air duct cleaning be done as needed, or every 5 to 7 years. Some factors that affect overall air duct cleaning costs are how dirty the duct system is, the size of the ductwork, the ease of duct system access, and the number of vents. It’s recommended that the cleaning service should attend to all components of the air duct system, including the blower, heat exchanger, drain pan, coils, and plenum.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does an HVAC Unit Replacement Cost?

Your home’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) unit keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and it’s always circulating fresh air to eliminate allergens and dust. If your HVAC unit isn’t performing as efficiently as it once did, it may be time for a replacement. According to HomeAdvisor, full HVAC unit replacement costs range from $5,000 to $10,000, with the national average at $7,000. This comes out to about $25 to $60 per square foot. Prices depend on the size and brand of the HVAC system, the size of the house, ductwork length, and the new unit’s efficiency rating. For new installations, expect to pay from $1,500 to $12,500. HVAC installation prices typically include labor costs of between $500 and $2,500. The total cost relies on the type and condition of the current system. It typically costs more to retrofit forced or central-air heating than to replace an existing unit.
ConstructionPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does a Concrete Slab Cost?

When you need to rely on a stable foundation, you can almost always turn to concrete. It’s a reliable, sturdy material that’s used in just about every major construction project. Concrete slabs are one of the most commonly constructed flat surfaces and serve as foundations for homes, patios, sheds, upper floors, and more. A concrete slab could be precast before installation or built in place. And though they may seem like a fairly simple feature, many factors play into determining concrete slab costs that range from $3,600 to $7,200. Any or all of these qualifying aspects could affect your total price: the size of the pad, labor rates, grading, reinforcement, thickness, or any upgrades like radiant heating or finishing designs. As you plan your next project, use the information we’ve compiled to help plan for concrete slab costs.
Posted by
GreenMatters

These Are the Best Water Filters for Making Your H2O Drinkable

We have bad news: although drinking water is generally better than avoiding it all together (unless it's truly toxic), quite a bit that comes from from public supplies is rife with contaminants. And if that doesn't appeal to you — don’t worry — that’s why there are so many water filtration systems on the market right now. But how can the average person know which are the best water filters and purifiers for drinking?
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

How Much Does a Home Elevator Cost? Breaking Down Residential Elevator Prices

Kitchen and bathroom renovations are popular construction projects, but have you ever considered adding an elevator? Home elevators are usually added for luxury or necessity, but you could also add one for more functionality or to boost your home value. When added for necessity’s sake, an elevator can drastically improve the living conditions of people with limited mobility. Home elevator costs have a wide price range: $2,000 to $60,000, but the average is $30,000. The number of floors the elevator will travel, the amount of construction required, and the elevator style will affect the total price. It’s worth noting that an elevator is not the same as a stair lift, which could be an option for some homeowners. Home elevators work well for multistory homes, for wheelchair users, and for carrying loads of groceries or equipment between levels.
Home & Gardenhousetipster.com

How Much Does a Garage Conversion Cost?

The space you use for the garage can be converted in many different ways. Some of which would surprise you. Whatever hobby you’re looking to expand your experience in, find out what kind of conversions you want and the cost of how much a garage conversion would be. The cost to convert your garage into a living space may very well surprise you.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does a French Drain Cost?

Modern building practices incorporate methods to direct rainwater away from a home’s foundation. Unfortunately, some older houses may have been built without considering how water would drain. Or something may have changed over the years, like the collapse of a perimeter exterior drain tile that no longer carries water away so it’s backing up in the basement.
BusinessAutoGuide.com

How Much Does A New Car Actually Cost?

Trying to make sense of new car prices in 2021 can sometimes be like trying to solve the cryptex that Tom Hanks was trying to decipher in The DaVinci Code. There’s a base price, options list, rebates, incentives … and what’s this about destination and delivery?. We’re here to lend...
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Easily Remove Stubborn Limescale and Water Stains With This Hack

Areas like the faucets in your home never look truly clean unless you can essentially see your reflection in them. Unfortunately, water stains and limescale buildup can get in the way of that, and make your faucets look hazy and dirty. Luckily, you don’t have to resort to using costly, chemical-laden products to help you nix the grime. In fact, the best way to remove limescale around your home is with vinegar.
Lifestylethespruce.com

How Much Does Pest Control Cost?

This simplified guide to pest control will help you learn what you can expect to pay for professional pest services, decide whether to DIY or call a professional, and figure out how to find the right pest control company. How Much Does Professional Pest Control Cost in 2021?. The cost...
New York City, NYPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does Spray Foam Insulation Cost?

Insulation is vital for helping keep a home’s interior cool in summer and warm in winter. Still, various insulation products come with different thermal reduction values (R-value), and costs vary. Spray foam insulation is dense, and due to its expanding nature, it seals air gaps more thoroughly than other types of insulation, so it’s among the best options for insulating a home. However, it’s not the cheapest option available.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Portable Water Purifier Pumps

The Purisoo+ water purifier bottle is a portable solution for avid adventurers and trailers alike to help them easily access essential H2O from any source no matter their location. The unit works with a series of modular filters that are intended to handle different levels of water quality from different locations around the world. This will enable users to simply choose the filters they need for a specific region and swap them in before heading out.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

Here’s the Standard Refrigerator Size—and When to Go Bigger

Q: My current fridge is on its last leg, so I’m starting to look for a new one. With all of the different sizes and models available right now, I’m having a hard time figuring out how many cubic feet are in a standard refrigerator, and if I should get something bigger than average for my family of four (with two soon-to-be teenage boys).
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Purisoo+ water purifier bottle uses various antibacterial modular filters and an easy pump

Keep the Purisoo+ water purifier bottle with you so you always have access to clean water—no matter where you are. In fact, it works with various modular filters that can handle different levels of water quality and environments from different places around the globe. So you can choose and combine the filters you want, efficiently purifying contaminated water. Plus, you’ll find them easy to change and replace on the go. Not only that, but it has an easy-to-use pump system. In fact, this premium-design portable water purification bottle has even better usability than the first model. It offers a smoother pumping and drinking system, letting you drink directly from the bottle. You’ll want to use this bottle when you go camping, backpacking, traveling abroad, and even hiking!
RetailPosted by
BobVila

How Much Do Movers Cost? Cost of Hiring a Moving Company

There are few things in life that everyone experiences regardless of location or background, but it’s fair to say that moving is one of those things. It’s estimated that 40 million Americans move each year. Whether moving to college or across the country for a new job, moving your belongings takes time and effort. Hiring a moving company is a great way to make the process less stressful and strenuous on your body. The answer to the question of “How much do movers cost?” is $808 to $2,175, with an average of $1,468. These rates apply to local moves that stay within a 100-mile distance, and they also depend on how many bedrooms will be moved. Additionally, you could pay more if movers need to pack up all the items for you or if there are many stairs to navigate. Let’s dive into more of the factors that go into moving costs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy