Maison Karmell Carpenter
Maison Karmell Carpenter, 7 months, 11 days, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at University of Mississippi Medical Center. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. A walk-through visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. Directors will be leaving funeral home at 10:30 a.m. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.www.leader-call.com
