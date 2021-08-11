Cancel
Loco-Motive Offers 45 More Minutes Of Polished Alyx Gameplay

uploadvr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly released custom map for Half-Life: Alyx presents a 45-minute level that feels polished and fun to play. Loco-Motive is available on Steam Workshop now, and the work of Maarten Frooninckx, Ross Joseph Gardner and Joey Bracken, who took care of the level design, writing and voice acting respectively. And yes, that’s right — there’s voice acting! The map starts off with what seems to be a custom Russell voiceline tasking Alyx with investigating a cache in the train yard. It’s a good impression that feels eerily close to Rhys Darby — close enough to make me briefly question whether it was a repurposed line from the game’s main campaign.

