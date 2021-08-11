Loco-Motive Offers 45 More Minutes Of Polished Alyx Gameplay

After years of waiting, Hades is finally coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on August 13. Hades targets 60fps on all platforms and has a resolution of 1080p on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and 4K for Xbox Series X and PS5. Check out some cut up gameplay from three different areas of the game to see how it looks running on PlayStation 5, captured in 4K. Hades is a rogue-lite game that's steeped in Greek mythology. You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, who wants to escape the Underworld. To do so, you'll need to try, and try, try again. Each time you die, you'll get a little stronger and better equipped for your next attempt.