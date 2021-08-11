Cancel
Public Health

Southwest Airlines says COVID-19 surge causing cancellations

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines said it expects a significant drop in revenue as Americans ditch travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The company said Wednesday it saw a “deceleration in close-in bookings and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021, which are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant,” according to a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission.

