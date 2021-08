08.12.2021 – BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon is giving customers yet another way to enjoy their favorite shows and iconic series on America’s most reliable network³, adding AMC+ to an already unrivaled slate of entertainment options Verizon customers can select to enjoy at no added cost. Starting today, new Fios customers at all speeds, or customers who purchase a smartphone on a new line with select Verizon Unlimited plans, can receive up to 12 months of AMC+ — the streaming home of hit shows like The Walking Dead and exclusive content from Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films and BBC America — on us.