Why this time will it work if so many times it failed. That is the question that Venezuelans are asking about this new attempt at dialogue between the Government and the different branches of the opposition. This is not the first time they have done it. This is the sixth attempt in history if we take the negotiations that took place during the presidency of Hugo Chávez. The last ones were in Barbados in 2017, and in Norway and the Dominican Republic two years later.